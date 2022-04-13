Detective Comics gets a new creative team in July

DC's Detective Comics is getting a new creative team this July. DC announced writer Ram V and artist Rafael Albuquerque will begin their run with Detective Comics #1062, taking over for the current creative team of Mariko Tamaki, Sina Grace, Nadia Shammas, and David Lapham.

Detective Comics #1062 cover (Image credit: DC)

Artist Ivan Reis, who has been contributing to the current run of Detective Comics, will also join the title for a four-issue run on Detective Comics #1066-1069.

Ram V also announced on Twitter that the creative team would be rounded out by colorist Dave Stewart.

"Something is terribly wrong with Batman," DC describes the new team's first story arc. "No matter the tests Bruce takes, nor the numbers he counts, the greatest detective in the world can't pin down the source of this creeping dread—of his own inner demons and a looming mortality."

DC further describes the plot as a "Gothic story" and "terrifying mystery" that sees actual demons walking the streets of Gotham City, drawn by an unknown musical source. The arc, titled 'Gotham Nocturne' is currently set at four issues, the first of which is appropriately entitled 'Overture.'

Keeping with the operatic theme, Ram V calls 'Gotham Nocturne' a "quintessentially Batman story, told with the aesthetics of a gothic opera."

He says "the draw of Batman as a character and that of the world around him had always been this blanket of tragedy that lay above it all."

Detective Comics #1062 'Gotham Nocture' promo image (Image credit: DC)

Artist Rafael Alburquerque echoes this sentiment, saying that the story "not only matches my vision of this beloved character but also twists it, elevating it to another level, making me want to be part of this special new take."

"I think is going to be as special to the fans as it's been for me." says the artist.

While neither of the creators mentioned any cast members, DC released character sketches of Batman and interestingly, Talia al Ghul, by Albuquerque.

Talia, Damian Wayne's mother, recently shared a passionate kiss with Batman in the crossover story arc 'Shadow War' taking place in Batman, Robin, and Deathstroke Inc.

Perhaps Catwoman will have a romantic rival in Gotham City coming up soon.

Detective Comics #1062 (Image credit: DC)

And Talia, Ram V, Albuquerque, and Stewart aren't the only new names coming to Detective Comics. Also beginning with Detective Comics #1062, Si Spurrier will join the title writing backup stories starring other characters in Gotham City in moments where their paths cross with the Dark Knight. In his first backup, Spurrier will be joined by artist Dani in a noir-tinged story featuring the return of the former GCPD commissioner Jim Gordon as a private investigator as his latest case weaves into an investigation by Batman.

July 26's Detective Comics #1062 will feature a main cover by Evan Cagle with variant covers by Lee Bermejo, J.H. Williams III, and InHyuk Lee.

Here's a look at the character sketches by Albuquerque.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: DC) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: DC) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: DC)

Detective Comics is just one of the new Batman comics coming every week from DC.