You can't tell me this Lego Batman: The Animated Series set isn't perfect

A Lego Batman: The Animated Series set has suddenly appeared with the flair of the dark knight himself, and I can't help but say 'bravo.' This thing is amazing.

Revealed ahead of its launch this April, Lego Batman: The Animated Series Gotham City is a 30 inch-long display piece that depicts the iconic location in all its gothic, moody glory. You can hang it on the wall like a painting, but each of the buildings you'd expect to see (such as Ace Chemicals or Wayne Manor) are made in 3D so that they pop from the frame. Full-size minifigures of Batman, Joker, Harley, and Catwoman round out what is already shaping up to be one of the best Lego sets for fans.

You'll find more details below, but this Lego Batman set should be available to pre-order soon for $299.99 from Lego or £259.99 in the UK. Lego Insiders can get it from April 1, while everyone else will have to wait until April 4.

Lego Batman: The Animated Series Gotham City

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Lego) (Image credit: Lego) (Image credit: Lego) (Image credit: Lego)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Price $299.99 / £259.99 Ages 18+ Pieces 4,210 Minifigures 4 Product number 76271 Release date April 4, 2024 (April 1 for Lego Insiders)

When you realize how much it's managed to pack in, it's no surprise that this Lego Batman set is 30 inches long and 17 inches high. It packs in at least a dozen iconic buildings from the series, and it's immediately obvious that everything from Joker's amusement park to Arkham Asylum are just the tip of the Iceberg Lounge. Some of these buildings can be pulled away to reveal hidden secrets like the Batcave, for instance. Plus, if you look closely you'll see a tiny version of Batman himself keeping watch over the city…

All of this stands against a blood-red sky that's a direct nod to the show's opening credits, not to mention a Bat Signal and plenty of those police dirigibles that Gotham seems so keen on. When combined with the gargoyle ledge holding Batman, Catwoman, Joker (complete with those eerie black eyes he got early on) and Harley Quinn, you've got one hell of a centerpiece.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Lego) (Image credit: Lego) (Image credit: Lego )

Although I'd originally have wanted a full building or diorama as part of a nod to the Animated Series (probably like Lego Gringotts Bank) I think this is actually a better solution. It's instantly recognizable and is crammed with more fan-service than you'd manage to achieve otherwise.

Just remember, you'll need to be a Lego Insider (which is a free sign-up at the Lego online store) to get it from April 1. Otherwise, you'll need to wait until April 4.

