You can now use a Dualsense with your old PS1, thanks to 8bitdo

If you’ve still got your original PS1 console stored away, chances are its accompanying gamepad has seen better days. I’ve had to restore old DualShock controllers for friends on more than one occasion, but if you’ve not got a weirdo like me who finds cleaning old pads relaxing nearby, it could stop you revisiting your classic PlayStation library, Thankfully, 8bitdo seems to understand this pain, as the controller maker just announced a Retro Receiver that’ll let you hook up modern controllers to the 30 year old system.

Again, I am really into old gamepads, and both the original Sony Playstation Controller and DualShock live rent free in my heart. That said, while those pads boast novelty and charm, they don’t hold up against the likes of the PS5 DualSense. So, coming up with a way to bridge the gap between ‘90s tech and the best PC controllers out there makes a ton of sense, and 8bitdo’s latest gadget is going to make playing PS1 games on authentic hardware more approachable than ever.

In an announcement tweet, the company introduces the 8bitdo Retro Receiver for PS by rhyming off a bunch of compatible controllers. The dongle effectively provides the PS1 and PS2 with wireless Bluetooth connectivity, and it’ll work with just about any modern gamepad you can think of. That includes the PS5 DualSense, DualSense Edge, Xbox Series controller, and even the Wii U’s pad, not to mention a bunch of third-party 8bitdo options.

Introducing 8BitDo Retro Receiver for PS. Play PS1 and PS2 with your favorite controller. Compatible with Xbox One, Series, and Elite controllers, DualShock4, DualSense, Wii U Pro, Switch Pro controllers, and more. Plug-and-play, lag-free.Get yours now:https://t.co/0nrEdyxNQ8 pic.twitter.com/bR8haBKbBSAugust 9, 2023 See more

No mods, no workarounds or shenanigans, just a seemingly instant bridge between your modern gamepad and an old PS1 or PS2. The dongle effectively slots into the console’s old controller port and translates inputs without latency, which is a huge deal if you’re a retro purist. You also won’t miss out on original features like rumble, as the gadget will happily talk to your controller of choice’s haptic motors too.

I’m pretty sure that If you’d told me ten years ago that I’d be able to use a PS4 controller with my old PS1 in 2023, I wouldn’t have believed you. The idea of being able to hook up a brand new controller to Sony’s original system wirelessly without any caveats is pretty incredible, and I’ll be looking to take the dongle for a spin ASAP. The device might even be enough to send my beloved Logitech wireless action controller into retirement, as there looks to be a much better way to cut the cord and play classic PlayStation games on native hardware.

Coming in at $24.99, the 8bitdo Retro Receiver costs the same as a budget controller. However, when you consider the fact it can trick a PS1 and PS2 into working with any new controller you have lying around, it’s a pretty good investment. I mean, even if you can find an original PlayStation gamepad on eBay, you’ll end up paying nearly the same amount, and let’s be real, second hand pads never feel quite the same.

