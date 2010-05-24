You can be part of the Comic-Con documentary

If you'll be at San Diego this year, Stan Lee, Joss Whedon, Harry Knowles and Morgan Spurlock might want you for their movie

The guys at Ain't It Cool News put out a press release last night explaining how people can take part in the big San Diego Comic-Con documentary.

Oscar-nominated filmmaker Morgan Spurlock, producer Thomas Tull, comics icon Stan Lee, the legend Joss Whedon and film guru Harry Knowles have joined together for Comic-Con Episode Four: A Fan’s Hope – a celebration of all things con-tastic, and they're looking to cast "original, eccentric, funny, touching, and mildly obsessive people".

Check out the site here: http://www.aintitcool.com/node/45214

If Comic-Con will be the highlight of your year and you have a story to share about your passion, let us know at ComicConDoc@gmail.com. Include your name, phone number, a picture, and your story.

If an SFX reader ends up in Comic-Con Episode Four: A Fan’s Hope, write and let us know!