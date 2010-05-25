Yoshi can eat a peach for miles

What, you think a massively open-world game like Red Dead Redemption is the only game susceptible tohilarious glitches?! Nope. Turns out the age of net connectivity and last minute patches has spread on to the normally dev-tight Nintendo, as you can see from the video below.



Above: TEE HEE!

Youtube usermula05auses Yoshi to target an enemy on one planet, bounces back to Planet Mario, then spits a mile-long tongue across the universe for some serious galatctic lulz. We’d say it makes for apowerfully GODLIKE feeling...but it actually looks more like a janky jump rope made of Red Vines and modeled on the Nintnedo 64 (Again, LOL.) Those shenanigans aside, have you encountered any cutesy glitches in Super Mario Galaxy 2? Oh, and read our reviewhere!

