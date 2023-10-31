Yoko Taro's world-ending JRPG shuts down after just 9 months

The plug is set to be pulled on Yoko Taro's world-ending JRPG 404 Game Re:set - Error Game Reset.

A collaboration between Sega and the Nier Automata creator, the gacha mobile game was released back in April, but just six months on, it's already on borrowed time. In a statement on the official Error Game Reset website (thanks, Eurogamer), Sega revealed that the title will shut down next January.

"We regret to inform you that 'Error Game Reset' will be discontinued on Friday, January 5, 2024," the company said. "We have been working hard every day to provide better service, but we have come to the conclusion that it will be difficult to provide a service that will satisfy players in the future, so we have decided to terminate the service. We would like to express our deepest gratitude to the many customers who have supported us so far."

According to the statement, new content, including story missions, characters, and events, will be released until the service ends. "Although there is only a short period left, the management team will do our best to make sure that you can enjoy Error Game Reset," it said.

To describe this mobile game as bizarre is putting it rather mildly. It takes place in a world where Sega conquers all and must be defeated using titles from the company's back catalogue who've been transformed into anime girls. Yeah, seriously...

