Yakuza studio beat nearly every mainline game in mammoth 170-hour livestream

By Hirun Cryer
published

Some recognizable voices dropped in on the huge livestream

Yakuza Collection Remastered
(Image credit: SEGA)

Staff at the Yakuza studio have completed every Kiryu-led game in a single 170-hour stream.

Last week, on May 17, Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio kicked off the mammoth task of completing every mainline Kiryu-led Yakuza game back-to-back in the same continuous stream. Approximately one week later, staff at the Yakuza developer have pulled off the astonishing feat in around 170 hours total.

That means Yakuza developers played through Yakuza 0 through 6, without stopping, for 170 hours. The studio had a rotating cast of hosts and people to play through the mainline Yakuza games, but this is still a pretty astounding feat of perseverance, and putting on a great show for the studio's followers.

It's surprising, but all the mainline Yakuza games before Like a Dragon can be beaten in just 170 hours. Yakuza 5 is obviously by far and away the longest game with five protagonists, and Yakuza 0 is pretty lengthy at around 30 hours, but outside of these two, basically every other Kiryu-led mainline game can be completed in roughly 20 hours if you're reasonably quick about it.

On the star-studded guest list for the monumental livestream was none other than Takaya Kuroda, the iconic voice behind Kazuma Kiryu. The actor even graced (if that's the right word for it) viewers with an impression of Goro Majima, the Mad Dog of Shimano, and it was truly a speculator thing to behold.

Making a slightly more normal appearance was Hidenari Ugaki, who is the voice behind Goro Majima. In the clip below from the livestream, it's Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio head Masayoshi Yokoyama, not Ugaki, who lets slip that Majima will be back in some form for Like a Dragon 8 (great news if you've been missing the Mad Dog from recent mainline Yakuza entries).

Majima isn't the only one making a grand return in the next mainline Yakuza game: it was recently revealed Kiryu will have a bigger role in Like a Dragon 8 than he did in Yakuza: Like a Dragon, no doubt good news for fans of Kuroda.

Check out our new games 2023 guide for a list of titles that will sadly be here well before Like a Dragon 8 sees the light of day.

