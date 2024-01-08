XGIMI's new Aladdin projector could solve a bunch of home cinema problems

Well known home cinema brand XGIMI has announced its Aladdin projector at CES, a smart 3-in-1 device that could solve a lot of problems for prospective theatre builders. The ceiling lamp design means the projector itself is tucked neatly out of the way while providing double usage as a regular lighting device. That means no more awkward coffee table placements or trying to find a shelf to fit a chunky projecting box. It also means there's no risk of the projector itself blocking your view, and the brand also claims that the ceiling placement reduces glare.

A simple round design means it will slot directly in with other decor and essentially fade into the background until it's time to shine. On top of all that there's also a hidden Bluetooth speaker for everyday use and to provide audio for all your projected content.

That's not all XGIMI is bringing to the showfloor this year, though. Those after one of the best projectors will have heard of the Horizon series, and there's a new kid in town. The new Horizon Max folds IMAX Enhanced certification into its 4K projector offering, but that's not all.

Two pieces of tech have been upgraded here; Intelligent Screen Architecture 5.0 and Dual Light 2.0. The former, ISA, allows the Horizon Max to automatically set itself up for the perfect position across each wall (and save the settings). That means your device will always produce the perfect picture no matter where it's pointing.

Dual Light 2.0 essentially makes your picture brighter and clearer. Combining a phosphor light with a traditionally far more expensive triple laser, the Horizon can produce a super high contrast picture at a brightness XGIMI claims is 35% higher than its previous model.

Things are a little murkier when it comes to availability. We know that the XGIMI Aladdin will be available in Japan in June 2024, but there's no word of a western release just yet. We don't have any availability information for the Horizon Max, but will be keeping this page updated as we learn more.

