Xenoblade meets Persona RPG smashes Kickstarter goal to get what every game needs (fishing) and says consoles are coming

Runa is an upcoming turn-based, Japanese-inspired RPG that's smashed past multiple crowdfunding stretch goals, including the most important one of them all: a promise to add fishing.

Runa's initial Kickstarter goal was set at $50,000/€45,000/£38,000. The campaign quickly rocketed past that number in just 16 hours and has raised $141,000/€132,000/£115,000 in development funds with 25 days left until the campaign ends. Stretch goals promising to add new characters, a fishing mini-game, and farming/cooking have also been reached, and if the campaign gets to €180,00, the Madrid-based team will add even more dateable characters.

On the subject of an eventual console release, the team clarified that Runa will come to other systems "after the PC version," despite the lack of console-related stretch goals on Kickstarter. "If you're unsure about backing in hopes for an eventual console release, we gladly encourage you to wait and check how the campaign develops and our updates about it," the developer writes on Twitter.

Runa plans to release into early access when the game is "ready to be improved with beta testing," and launch with a turn-based combat system that emphasizes elemental affinities, some light puzzling, mini-games, base-building, and a social link system that should scratch that Persona itch in a fantasy setting.

"Runa is set in Akasha, a world in which runas symbolize the technological advancements of an ancient civilization," the campaign's description explains. "Whether for domestic use or combat, the use of runas is key. Only some people, known as adepts, are able to fully control them and unleash their true powers." The page also gives us a peek at various locales, also seen in the trailer above, including a port city with airborne trams and some abandoned ruins that surely hold treasures, beasts, and bosses.

Take a look at the best RPG games to play while we wait for Runa.