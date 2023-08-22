Xenoblade Chroncles 3 director wants a fourth game to be a vastly different JRPG

Xenoblade Chronicles 3's executive director has teased what the future holds for the JRPG series.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Limited Edition Soundtracks are beginning to ship worldwide, and with them seemingly comes comments from developers, like series director Tetsuya Takahashi. One hardcore fan has apparently managed to translate the comments from Takahashi on their blog, and they reveal quite the intriguing message.

Takahashi talks about "going on the offense" as a personal ethos of his for his 30-year career, rather than "playing on defense" and sticking to what's come before, coming up with new ideas and concepts. It's this personal stance that he hopes to maintain in the future of the Xenoblade series, and deliver something that's "vastly different from what came before" as a result.

This isn't the first time Takahashi has alluded to the future of the JRPG series. Before Xenoblade Chronicles 3 even came out last year, Takahashi said it was merely a stopping point for the series, and not the end. This definitely wasn't a guarantee that another Xenoblade Chronicles game was in development, and sadly Takahashi's new comments also aren't confirmation of a new game.

But come on, were we really expecting a new Xenoblade game reveal so soon after Futures Rewritten? The new story DLC for Xenoblade Chronicles 3 only just launched earlier this year, and (spoilers) reintroduced the characters of the first two games for one final, all-consuming adventure to tie together the events of the trilogy in one final bow. MonolithSoft even made Rex a chad.

There isn't a new Xenoblade game in sight - for now - but Futures Rewritten was a damn good note for the series to end on, for the time being.

