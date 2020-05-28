Xbox Series X will be "the most compatible console ever", Microsoft reveals

Microsoft has detailed how the Xbox Series X plans to be the "the most compatible next-generation console", confirming that thousands of games will be available to play on the upcoming platform via backwards compatibility when it launches later this Holiday.

Writing in a new blog post on Xbox Wire, Jason Ronald, director of program management for Xbox Series X, explains how the Xbox One backwards compatibility team have been working hard to ensure its successor will offer the same kind of all-in-one experience that lets users access a range of titles, new and old.

"With more than 100,000 hours of play testing already completed, thousands of games are already playable on Xbox Series X today, from the biggest blockbusters to cult classics and fan favorites." says Ronald. "Many of us in Team Xbox play on the Xbox Series X daily as our primary console and switching between generations is seamless."

The post confirms that supported Xbox One games - which run natively on the Xbox Series X - will make use of a variety of the next-gen console's new features, including High Dynamic Range, Quick Resume, 4K resolutions, reduced load times, and the ability to double frame-rates up to 120 FPS, many of which require "no additional work from title developers."

Ronald also promises that the team "continues to listen to feedback from the community on additional titles you would like to see added to the compatibility program", asking fans to stay tuned for more details leading up to the Xbox Series X launch. What golden oldies would you like to see get the next-gen back-compat treatment? Let us know in the comments below.