You can win a pair of Xbox Series X The Mandalorian controllers

Xbox and Disney Plus have revealed a pair of gorgeous custom Din Djarin and Grogu Xbox Series X controllers ahead of The Mandalorian season 2 finale.

This is the way.Follow @Xbox and RT with #TheMandalorianXboxSweepstakes for a chance to win controllers inspired by @TheMandalorian.No purchase req. Open to residents of 50 US (+D.C.), 18+. Ends 7pm PT 12/28/20. Rules: https://t.co/D9Dbrd2Kty pic.twitter.com/gzFNW1CSQnDecember 17, 2020

The two stars of The Mandalorian are depicted in a highly-stylized, comic book-esque art style. One controller is a pale matte orange with Grogu painted across the left side, reaching his little baby hands up towards the right bumper as he looks in that direction. The D-pad is painted the same color as Grogu's skin, and it's adorable. The other controller is a soft matte teal, with Din Djarin looking towards the left, his Beskar armor a sleek matte grey. Yes, if you place the controllers side-by-side it looks like Grogu is reaching up towards Din Djarin and I'm not crying I have allergies.

The best part about all of this is: you can win these controllers. Talk about a holiday miracle. All you have to do is follow Xbox on Twitter and retweet the Tweet we've embedded above with the hashtag #TheMandalorianXboxSweepstakes. You also need to be a US resident and 18-years-old - so suck it, kids, the controllers are mine. The contest ends on December 18 at 7pm PT / 10pm ET.

The Mandalorian season 2 finale airs Friday, December 18 (check out The Mandalorian season 2 release schedule for an exact time), and all we can hope for is a merry little Grogu. Speaking of, Baby Yoda is the star on top of Christmas trees this year .