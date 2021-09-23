Xbox Series X restocks are happening at Best Buy today

Xbox Series X restocks are happening at 7:30am today at Best Buy stores across the US, so don't delay if you're after one.
First announced by TechRadar's Matt Swider earlier in the week, you can now find the full location list by state and province in an update to his Xbox Series X restock article at our sister site. All US states - with the exception of Alaska - are confirmed to be carrying console units ready for collection.
It's likely to be an incredibly busy time, with long queues expected in the more populated cities. So, if you're after an Xbox Series X this morning, our best advice is to head out to a Best Buy location near you nicely and early to avoid any potential disappointment; no one wants to line up for over an hour just to leave empty-handed.
If you're also interested in picking up a PS5 restock, Best Buy will also have Sony's latest console in stock as well, so it's worth seeing what's available at a branch near you.
Xbox Series X restocks have been fairly quiet this week, though we always recommend keeping a close eye on Amazon, as the world's retailer has had Xbox Series X restocks come out of nowhere in the past. If you happen to be unlucky today at Best Buy, this would be where we would check next.
Previous Xbox Series X restock dates at retailers
- Walmart: Xbox Series X | Xbox Series S - last seen August 25
- Amazon: Xbox Series X | Xbox Series S - last seen June 22
- Best Buy: Xbox Series X | Xbox Series S - last seen July 14
- Microsoft: Xbox Series X | Xbox Series S - last seen September 16
- GameStop: Xbox Series X | Xbox Series S - last seen August 17
- Target: Xbox Series X | Xbox Series S - last seen June 23
- Antonline: Xbox Series X | Xbox Series S - last seen August 25
Xbox Series X restock: Buying advice
Aim for bundles: To avoid any upset, we generally recommend aiming for a bundle that could include some games or the best Xbox Series X accessories, like the best Xbox Series X headset. This is because the standalone console tends to be the first thing to go. Make sure that you're getting the best deal you can, but only if the system is packed in with something you actually want.
Be prepared: We recommend having your debit or credit card ready to go as you near the front of the lines, especially as it's likely to get chaotic once you're through those doors; this goes double for those of you living in the capital cities of your respective states.
Be patient: Xbox Series X restocks are fairly common, happening usually at least once per week, so if you happen to miss out today, we would advise waiting for another trusted online retailer to have a drop rather than paying over the odds to a scalper or secondary source. Remember, an Xbox Series X costs $499, don't pay more than you have to.
Best Buy Xbox Series X restock locations
According to TechRadar's Matt Swider, here's the full list of Best Buy store locations that you can hope to pick up an Xbox Series X restock at.
Alaska
No Best Buy stores will have it
Alabama
Birmingham
Huntsville
Mobile
Tuscaloosa
Arkansas
Fort Smith
Rogers
West Little Rock
Arizona
Avondale
Camelback
East Tucson
Flagstaff
Thunderbird Rd.
Tucson
California
Arden Fair
Atwater Village
Bakersfield
Burbank
Chula Vista
Costa Masa
Downey
El Centro
Emeryville
Fresno
Mission Valley
Modesto
Montebello
Moreno Valley
Oceanside
Pacoima
Rancho Cucamonga
Roseville
San Bernardino
San Francisco (13th & Harrison St.)
Santa Rosa
Slatten Ranch
Stockton
The Plant
Torrance
Union City
Visalia
West Covina
West Hollywood
West LA
Colorado
Academy Blvd
Aurora
Belmar
Colorado Blvd
Denver West
First & Main
Fort Collins
Grand Junction
Northglenn
Westminster
Connecticut
Manchester
Meriden
Norwalk
Waterford
West Harvard
Washington, D.C.
Washington Heights
Delaware
Christiana
Florida
Aventura
Boca Raton
Brandon
Clearwater
Daytona Beach
Doral
Florida Mall
Fort Lauderdale
Fort Myers
Gainesville
Hialeah
Kissimmee
Millenia Mall
North Palm Beach
Pensacola
Saint Johns
South Tampa
South Petersburg
Tallahassee
Georgia
Athens
Augusta
Columbus
Edgewood
Gwinnett
Kennesaw
Mall of Georgia
McDonough
Savannah
Warner Robins
Hawaii
Aiea
Iowa
Cedar Rapids
Davenport
Sioux City
University Ave West Des Moines
Idaho
Boise
Idaho Falls
Illinois
Bucktown
Burbank
Butterfield Road
Champaign
Fairview Heights
Gurnee
Joliet
North Riverside
Peoria
Rockford
Schaumburg
Springfield
Indiana
Clarksville
Evansville
Fort Wayne
Greenwood
Lafayette
Merrillville
South Bend
Kansas
East Wichita
Oak Park
Topeka
Kentucky
Florence
Hamburg Pavilion
St. Matthews
Louisiana
Baton Rouge
Lafayette
Shreveport
Massachusetts
Attleboro
Cape Cod
Danvers
Dedham
Holyoke Mall
Millbury
Plymouth
Maryland
Annapolis
Columbia
Frederick
Glen Burnie
Hagerstown
Waldorf
Maine
Bangor
Portland
Michigan
Ann Arbor
Flint
Grand Rapids
Kalamazoo
Lansing
Madison Heights/Troy
Novi
Rivertown Crossing
Southland Center
Utica
Minnesota
Duluth
Mankato
Maple Grove
Minnetonka
Oakdale
Richfield
Roseville
Missouri
Battlefield
Brentwood
Independence
Mid Rivers Mall
Mississippi
Flowood
Gulfport
Montana
Billings
North Carolina
Asheville
Blakeney
Carny
Concord Mills
Fayetteville
Hickory
Willmington
Winston-Salem
North Dakota
Bismark
Fargo
Nebraska
Lincoln
Omaha East
New Hampshire
Nashua
Portsmouth
Salem
New Jersey
Depthford
Jersey City
Mays Landing
Mount Laurel
Princeton
West Paterson
Woodbridge
New Mexico
Albuquerque
Las Cruces
Nevada
Centennial
Henderson
Reno
SW Las Vegas
New York
86th & Lexington
Albany
Amherst
Bay Parkway Brooklyn
Bay Shore
Bronx Terminal Market
Chelsea (23rd & 6th)
Dewitt
Henrietta
Long Island City
Midtown Manhattan (44th & 5th)
Poughkeepsie
South Setauket
Staten Island
Union Square
Westbury
Ohio
Beavercreek
Eastgate
Morse Rd
North Canton
Parma
Toledo
Tuttle Crossing
Youngstown
Oklahoma
Oklahoma City West
Quail Springs
Tulsa
Oregon
Cascade Station
Clackamas
Gresham
Salem
Springfield
Pennsylvania
Erie
Harrisburg East
North Fayette
Oxford Valley
Reading
South Philadelphia
Springfield
Whitehall
Wilkes Barre
Puerto Rico
Hato Rey
Rio Hondo Mall
Rhode Island
Warwick
South Carolina
Columbiana Mall
Greenville
Myrtle Beach
North Charleston
South Dakota
Sioux Falls
Tennessee
Brentwood
Chattanooga
Knoxville
Murfreesboro
Popular Ave
Texas
Alamo Ranch
Arlington
Bunker Hill Road
Cedar Hill
Cedar Park
College Station
Corpus Christi
East El Paso
El Paso
Frisco
Fry Road
Galleria
Heritage Trace Parkway
Humble
Irving
La Cantera
Laredo
Lubbock
Mcallen
Mesquite
Midland
North Austin
Park Lane
South Austin
The Woodlands
Utah
Jordan Landing
Murray
Riverdale
South Salt Lake City
Virginia
Baileys Crossroads
Charlottesville
Chesapeake
Fairlakes
Fredericksburg
Newport News
Roanoke
Virginia Beach
West Broad
Vermont
Williston
Washington
Bellevue
Kennewick
Lynnwood
Northgate
Silverdale
Spokane East
Tacoma
Wisconsin
Appleton
Eau Claire
Green Bay
Racine
Southridge
West Madison
West Virginia
Huntington
Morgantown
Wyoming
Casper
Once you've got the console in your home, make the most out of it with the best TV for PS5 and Xbox Series X and the best Xbox Series X monitor.