Xbox Series X restocks are happening at Best Buy today

Xbox Series X restocks are happening at 7:30am today at Best Buy stores across the US, so don't delay if you're after one.

First announced by TechRadar's Matt Swider earlier in the week, you can now find the full location list by state and province in an update to his Xbox Series X restock article at our sister site. All US states - with the exception of Alaska - are confirmed to be carrying console units ready for collection.

It's likely to be an incredibly busy time, with long queues expected in the more populated cities. So, if you're after an Xbox Series X this morning, our best advice is to head out to a Best Buy location near you nicely and early to avoid any potential disappointment; no one wants to line up for over an hour just to leave empty-handed.

If you're also interested in picking up a PS5 restock, Best Buy will also have Sony's latest console in stock as well, so it's worth seeing what's available at a branch near you.

Xbox Series X restocks have been fairly quiet this week, though we always recommend keeping a close eye on Amazon, as the world's retailer has had Xbox Series X restocks come out of nowhere in the past. If you happen to be unlucky today at Best Buy, this would be where we would check next.

Xbox Series X restock: Buying advice

Aim for bundles: To avoid any upset, we generally recommend aiming for a bundle that could include some games or the best Xbox Series X accessories, like the best Xbox Series X headset. This is because the standalone console tends to be the first thing to go. Make sure that you're getting the best deal you can, but only if the system is packed in with something you actually want.

Be prepared: We recommend having your debit or credit card ready to go as you near the front of the lines, especially as it's likely to get chaotic once you're through those doors; this goes double for those of you living in the capital cities of your respective states.

Be patient: Xbox Series X restocks are fairly common, happening usually at least once per week, so if you happen to miss out today, we would advise waiting for another trusted online retailer to have a drop rather than paying over the odds to a scalper or secondary source. Remember, an Xbox Series X costs $499, don't pay more than you have to.

Best Buy Xbox Series X restock locations

According to TechRadar's Matt Swider, here's the full list of Best Buy store locations that you can hope to pick up an Xbox Series X restock at.

Alaska



No Best Buy stores will have it

Alabama

Birmingham

Huntsville

Mobile

Tuscaloosa

Arkansas

Fort Smith

Rogers

West Little Rock

Arizona

Avondale

Camelback

East Tucson

Flagstaff

Thunderbird Rd.

Tucson

California

Arden Fair

Atwater Village

Bakersfield

Burbank

Chula Vista

Costa Masa

Downey

El Centro

Emeryville

Fresno

Mission Valley

Modesto

Montebello

Moreno Valley

Oceanside

Pacoima

Rancho Cucamonga

Roseville

San Bernardino

San Francisco (13th & Harrison St.)

Santa Rosa

Slatten Ranch

Stockton

The Plant

Torrance

Union City

Visalia

West Covina

West Hollywood

West LA

Colorado

Academy Blvd

Aurora

Belmar

Colorado Blvd

Denver West

First & Main

Fort Collins

Grand Junction

Northglenn

Westminster

Connecticut

Manchester

Meriden

Norwalk

Waterford

West Harvard

Washington, D.C.

Washington Heights

Delaware

Christiana

Florida

Aventura

Boca Raton

Brandon

Clearwater

Daytona Beach

Doral

Florida Mall

Fort Lauderdale

Fort Myers

Gainesville

Hialeah

Kissimmee

Millenia Mall

North Palm Beach

Pensacola

Saint Johns

South Tampa

South Petersburg

Tallahassee

Georgia

Athens

Augusta

Columbus

Edgewood

Gwinnett

Kennesaw

Mall of Georgia

McDonough

Savannah

Warner Robins

Hawaii

Aiea

Iowa

Cedar Rapids

Davenport

Sioux City

University Ave West Des Moines

Idaho

Boise

Idaho Falls

Illinois

Bucktown

Burbank

Butterfield Road

Champaign

Fairview Heights

Gurnee

Joliet

North Riverside

Peoria

Rockford

Schaumburg

Springfield

Indiana

Clarksville

Evansville

Fort Wayne

Greenwood

Lafayette

Merrillville

South Bend

Kansas

East Wichita

Oak Park

Topeka

Kentucky

Florence

Hamburg Pavilion

St. Matthews

Louisiana

Baton Rouge

Lafayette

Shreveport

Massachusetts

Attleboro

Cape Cod

Danvers

Dedham

Holyoke Mall

Millbury

Plymouth

Maryland

Annapolis

Columbia

Frederick

Glen Burnie

Hagerstown

Waldorf

Maine

Bangor

Portland

Michigan

Ann Arbor

Flint

Grand Rapids

Kalamazoo

Lansing

Madison Heights/Troy

Novi

Rivertown Crossing

Southland Center

Utica

Minnesota

Duluth

Mankato

Maple Grove

Minnetonka

Oakdale

Richfield

Roseville

Missouri

Battlefield

Brentwood

Independence

Mid Rivers Mall

Mississippi

Flowood

Gulfport

Montana

Billings

North Carolina

Asheville

Blakeney

Carny

Concord Mills

Fayetteville

Hickory

Willmington

Winston-Salem

North Dakota

Bismark

Fargo

Nebraska

Lincoln

Omaha East

New Hampshire

Nashua

Portsmouth

Salem

New Jersey

Depthford

Jersey City

Mays Landing

Mount Laurel

Princeton

West Paterson

Woodbridge

New Mexico

Albuquerque

Las Cruces

Nevada

Centennial

Henderson

Reno

SW Las Vegas

New York

86th & Lexington

Albany

Amherst

Bay Parkway Brooklyn

Bay Shore

Bronx Terminal Market

Chelsea (23rd & 6th)

Dewitt

Henrietta

Long Island City

Midtown Manhattan (44th & 5th)

Poughkeepsie

South Setauket

Staten Island

Union Square

Westbury

Ohio

Beavercreek

Eastgate

Morse Rd

North Canton

Parma

Toledo

Tuttle Crossing

Youngstown

Oklahoma

Oklahoma City West

Quail Springs

Tulsa

Oregon

Cascade Station

Clackamas

Gresham

Salem

Springfield

Pennsylvania

Erie

Harrisburg East

North Fayette

Oxford Valley

Reading

South Philadelphia

Springfield

Whitehall

Wilkes Barre

Puerto Rico

Hato Rey

Rio Hondo Mall

Rhode Island

Warwick

South Carolina

Columbiana Mall

Greenville

Myrtle Beach

North Charleston

South Dakota

Sioux Falls

Tennessee

Brentwood

Chattanooga

Knoxville

Murfreesboro

Popular Ave

Texas

Alamo Ranch

Arlington

Bunker Hill Road

Cedar Hill

Cedar Park

College Station

Corpus Christi

East El Paso

El Paso

Frisco

Fry Road

Galleria

Heritage Trace Parkway

Humble

Irving

La Cantera

Laredo

Lubbock

Mcallen

Mesquite

Midland

North Austin

Park Lane

South Austin

The Woodlands

Utah

Jordan Landing

Murray

Riverdale

South Salt Lake City

Virginia

Baileys Crossroads

Charlottesville

Chesapeake

Fairlakes

Fredericksburg

Newport News

Roanoke

Virginia Beach

West Broad

Vermont

Williston

Washington

Bellevue

Kennewick

Lynnwood

Northgate

Silverdale

Spokane East

Tacoma

Wisconsin

Appleton

Eau Claire

Green Bay

Racine

Southridge

West Madison

West Virginia

Huntington

Morgantown

Wyoming

Casper

