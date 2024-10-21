Obi-Wan, Qui-Gon Jinn, Mace Windu, and more lead the new Star Wars Jedi Knights comic series - "You've literally never seen so much lightsaber action in a comic!"

The Jedi Knights are one of the most popular aspects of Star Wars lore, thanks to their mysterious mastery of the Force, their complicated code of conduct, and of course, their lightsabers. Now, Marvel is putting the Jedi front and center in a new comic series titled simply Star Wars: Jedi Knights, announced over the weekend at the Lucasfilm Publishing: Star Wars: Stories From a Galaxy Far, Far Away Panel at New York Comic Con.

Star Wars: Jedi Knights will be written by Marc Guggenheim and drawn by Madibek Musabekov, both of whom are experienced Star Wars comic creators. Marvel is billing the series as its first ongoing title focusing specifically on the Jedi since the publisher launched its current Star Wars line all the way back in 2015 - and that's technically true, but there have been plenty of Jedi-centric stories told, including series focused on specific individual Jedi.

The series is set prior to Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace, and features a different Jedi in the lead for each issue, starting with none other than The Phantom Menace's own fan-favorite Jedi Qui-Gon Jinn, who's being hunted by an assassin in the inaugural issue.

Here's a gallery of Star Wars: Jedi Knights covers, including the main cover for #1 by Rahzzah, as well as "Lightsaber Foil" variant covers for both #1 and #2 by artist Taurin Clarke:

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

"Taking place before The Phantom Menace, Star Wars: Jedi Knights stars the Jedi Order as fans came to know it during the Prequel Trilogy including legendary characters like Qui-Gon Jinn, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Yoda, Count Dooku, Mace Windu, and many more," reads Marvel's official description of Star Wars: Jedi Knights #1.

"In addition to featuring iconic and fan-favorite Jedi, the series will introduce all new Jedi characters that served the Republic during this pivotal era. Each issue will spotlight a different Jedi duo on a different mission throughout the galaxy, but an overarching threat binds them together," it continues. "Who is the mysterious new villain targeting Qui-Gon Jinn for death and how will it force the Jedi Order to evolve for a new age?"

I'll go ahead and point out that we know how and when Qui-Gon Jinn actually dies - it's seen on screen in The Phantom Menace. But what's intriguing about the premise is how it sets up an ongoing new villain - perhaps one separate from the Sith.

Comic deals, prizes and latest news Get the best comic news, insights, opinions, analysis and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"Marc and Madibek deliver a blockbuster first issue with a cliffhanger that kicks off one action-packed issue after another featuring your favorite Jedi," says editor Mark Paniccia in a statement. "You've literally never seen so much lightsaber action in a comic book!"

If that strikes your fancy, you'll be able to get ahold of Star Wars: Jedi Knights #1 in March.

Check out our picks for the best Star Wars comics characters.