Jason Blum has an update on the Dead by Daylight movie, but we might be waiting a while: "You can’t make the movie until the script is right"

Dead by Daylight movie producer Jason Blum has provided an update on the upcoming video game adaptation – but we might have a while to wait before it arrives on the big screen.

When asked for news of the movie by ComicBook at New York Comic Con, Blum replied, "Working on the script. You know, we don’t put movies in the calendar until we have the right script."

The movie was first announced in March 2023, with Blum and Saw creator James Wan revealed to be producing through their Blumhouse and Atomic Monster banners. Blumhouse recently helped bring another video game, Five Nights at Freddy's, to the big screen, and Blum said they've learned lessons from that particular adaptation.

"It took 10 years to make Five Nights at Freddy’s, and I think one of the reasons the movie worked is because we spent 10 years trying to get it right," he continued. "I hope we get a script that we love. We’re working on a script, but it could be five years, it could be 12 months. You just don’t know. You can’t make the movie until the script is right, and you don’t know how long that’ll take."

Dead by Daylight was first released in 2016 by Behaviour Interactive (who are also involved with the movie) and involves a Killer taking down a group of Survivors in gruesome ways in order to appease a force known as the Entity, while the Survivors must work together to try and avoid capture.

