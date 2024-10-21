Legendary horror movie Saw celebrates its 20th anniversary with Billy the Puppet answering fan questions on Reddit

The first Saw movie will soon turn 20 years old and the legendary horror movie is celebrating in the most on-brand way, by having icon Billy the Puppet troll fans online.

Billy the Puppet recently took to Reddit to answer fans' burning questions, writing, "Hello, it is me, Billy the Puppet. ask me anything about the last 20 years of SAW. your time starts now."

Fans wasted no time with the hard-hitting questions, with one asking , "After 20 years of watching Jigsaw's games, do you believe people can truly change?" Billy answered , "They all can change. if they are willing to go there. some don't have what it takes. a real shame." Another fan said , "Billy how do you feel about the fact the general public thinks YOU'RE jigsaw and doesn't know John?" to which Billy replied , "infuriating."

Some fans focused on the most recent Saw movie, Saw X which came out last year, with one Reddit user asking , "In Saw X, you traveled to Mexico to help a group of people overcome inner obstacles. Are there any other countries you hope to expand your services to in the future?" asked one fan, who got a rather short reply from the puppet : "I'll go where I'm needed." And another said , "Billy, how did you get to Mexico? Did you have your own seat on the plane?" Billy replied , "FedEx two-day express."

However, most fans just wanted to know more about the elusive puppet. One Reddit user asked where Billy’s cute little hat from the Saw short film went, but Billy revealed that he had sadly lost it. Another asked if Billy has a certain love interest in his life, but the puppet said he doesn't "want to put a label on it." Oh, and those iconic little red shoes? He thrifted them.

This is not the only way Saw is celebrating its 20th anniversary, as the 2004 movie will be shown at movie theaters around the world this October. Fans who attended the October 20 screening in the US got to see a special message from the movie’s star Tobin Bell who plays John Kramer AKA Jigsaw alongside Billy. In the clip, which has since been leaked online, Bell said on behalf of himself, the team, and Billy the puppet, "To all the dedicated Saw fans and the dedicated Saw fans and the soon to be Saw fans of a new generation, this evening is dedicated to you."

Saw officially turns 20 on October 29. If you want to get prepared for the anniversary, make sure to get up to speed with the franchise with our guide on how to watch the Saw movies in order , or see our writer’s opinion piece on how the Saw franchise has stood the test of time .

Saw is out in theaters for its 20th anniversary right now in the US and on October 31 in the UK. For more, check out our list of the best horror movies, or keep up to date with the upcoming horror movies heading your way this year.