Xbox Series X restock update: What to expect this week

The merry-go-round of chasing Xbox Series X restocks and Xbox stock of any kind continues this month. With every day that passes, it should feel like we're getting closer to some form of normality, but it's not quite there yet with stock flashing up and then disappearing in the blink of an eye. So, where would we look this week?

Well, despite it being the case that PS5 stock has been 'easier' to get hold of recently, we always recommend certain retailers due to past patterns. For example, earlier in the week, the likes of Target and GameStop have been known to drop an Xbox Series X restock, while as we edge toward Thursday and Friday, Best Buy and Walmart are historically your best bets.

Whatever happens, and wherever you're based in the world, one of your go-to checks must be Amazon. Even though the retail giant has been a bit light on Xbox Series X restocks generally, it's always worth having that webpage open and camping on it a bit.

This continues to be the most popular version of the new Xbox. Besides being more powerful thanks to superior hardware that offer super-sharp 4K resolutions, it comes with a disc drive that allows you to play physical games, DVDs, and Blu-rays. It has 1TB of storage space as well.

This streamlined take on the new Xbox console is pretty tempting if you want to save some money along the way; it's a lot cheaper than the Series X and offers a new-gen experience. However, it's not as powerful and it doesn't have a disc drive so you will be purchasing all your games digitally, which tends to be more expensive. What's more, it only has 500GB of storage (but this can be added to with an external drive, of course).

The reasons for the shortages are now plain to see and sort of understandable: the global pandemic has seriously compromised the manufacturing of silicon, meaning there are shortages of semiconductors and other essential components. The pandemic has also stretched supply lines, too. However, that doesn't mean it's any less frustrating for folks chasing the console, especially considering that the Xbox Series X has been 'available' since November 2020 - you'd think it'd be even just a bit easier to find one now!

As always, a quick tip on anywhere that you do find Xbox Series X restock: always head for bundles. These package deals are, often, less competitively fought over than the console on its own, and you'll usually get something worthwhile too - certain stores will couple it up with items such as new games as well as inclusions like the best Xbox Series X headset or the best Xbox Series X accessories.

