Xbox Series X controller issues are being worked on by Microsoft

Microsoft is well aware of the Xbox Series X controller issues and is working to rectify unresponsiveness, reports PCGamer .

As more and more players get their hands on the new Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S controllers, more and more problems have been reported regarding unregistered button taps - even when players are using the new controllers on a PC. The Gamesradar team has run into issues playing Call of Duty: Warzone where it feels the controller's 'A' button doesn't always work correctly. A player known as SK Lee told The Loadout that their "Y" button consistently doesn't work, which severely affects their ability to play FIFA on PC.

While an unresponsive controller is certainly one of the more frustrating things to encounter while gaming, at least Microsoft is looking into a fix. "We are aware some players may be experiencing unresponsiveness with their new Xbox Wireless Controllers and our teams are actively working on a solution. For the best experience, we encourage customers to visit Xbox Support for assistance," the company told The Loadout.

However, it's important to note that Microsoft said back in January that Xbox Series X controller disconnects would be addressed in an upcoming update, but controllers still consistently disconnect, and the only way to reconnect them is to power down, pull the power cord out of the back of my console, plug it back in and boot up.

We've reached out to Microsoft regarding both the disconnection and responsiveness issues and will update this story accordingly.