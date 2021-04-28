Xbox Series X and S shortages expected to continue until at least June

Microsoft expects shortages of Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S to continue until at least June 2021.

Earlier this week, during Microsoft's third quarter earnings call, company CFO Amy Hood provided a look at the next few months for Xbox. "In gaming, we expect revenue growth in the mid to high single digits," Hood said, (via VGC). "Significant demand for the Xbox Series X and S will continue to be constrained by supply."

Specifically, Hood is referring to the forthcoming quarter of Microsoft's financial year, which draws to a close on June 30, 2021. Therefore, the Microsoft CFO expects both the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S to remain relatively hard to find until at least July 2021.

This isn't the first time we've heard such sentiments from a Microsoft official. In February, Xbox head of investor relations Mike Spencer said that he expected stock of both next-gen Xbox consoles would be constrained until at least June 2021.

At the time, this statement was backed up by AMD CEO Lisa Sui. As the manufacturer of chips for both the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, the AMD CEO said that she expected "some tightness" over the coming months in relation to stock of the PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S.

With all that in mind, this new statement from Microsoft shouldn't come as a huge surprise. It's easy to see how the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the global production of next-gen consoles for both Sony and Microsoft alike, and it seems like we'll be waiting for a fair few months yet until stock begins to show up in larger quantities.

