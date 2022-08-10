Xbox returns to Gamescom with demos and a showcase

Xbox is coming to Gamescom this month with special presentations, interviews, demos, and more.

Revealed earlier today on August 10, Xbox is once again returning to Gamescom in a physical form, which the company hasn't been able to undertake since before the COVID-19 pandemic in 2019. Firstly, there'll be hands-on demos for attendees, including the likes of Obsidian's Pentiment, Age of Empires 4, Microsoft Flight Sim, Grounded, and Sea of Thieves.

We're back at @gamescom! Here's what to expect:🎮 Xbox Booth on the showfloor🎮 Xbox FanFest in-person and digital🎮 Developer interviews and deep dives

As for third-party demos, the list gets longer. There'll be A Plague Tale: Requiem, Disney Dreamlight Valley, Gunfire Reborn, Lies of P, Lightyear Frontier, Planet of Lava, and You Suck at Parking, all available to try out whenever you want at the Xbox booth at Gamescom.

Oh, and Starfield's robotic companion, Vasco, will be at the booth for visitors to greet. If you can't quite recall the robot fellow, he was actually revealed as the first official Starfield character earlier this year, and we've since seen him in action in the debut gameplay demo for the new RPG.

Finally, there's a special livestream taking place on Thursday, August 25 at the Xbox booth. Between 5 a.m. PT/8 a.m. ET and 11 a.m. PT/2 p.m. ET, there'll be a special broadcast featuring information on the likes of A Plague Tale: Requiem, High on Life, Lies of P, Pentiment, Grounded, Sea of Thieves, and even more. Xbox is usually a big participant at the Germany-based festival, and this year looks to be no different.

