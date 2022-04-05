Dragon Age 2 and Life is Strange: True Colors are coming to Xbox Game Pass later this month

Microsoft has confirmed that Dragon Age 2, Life is Strange: True Colors, and more will be coming to Xbox Game Pass soon.

Originally spotted by XGP (opens in new tab), April’s upcoming Xbox Game Pass reveal image was found on a public Microsoft server and featured games such as Life is Strange: True Colors , Dragon Age 2, Lost in Random, and more.

The official Xbox Game Pass Twitter account (opens in new tab) has since revealed that all of the games featured in the leaked image are in fact coming to the Xbox gaming service over the course of the next few weeks. You can find a full list of the games on the Xbox Game Pass blog post (opens in new tab).

April’s Xbox Game Pass new additions:

Cricket 22 (Cloud + Console) - April 5

Chinatown Detective Agency (Cloud + Console + PC) - April 7

Dragon Age 2 (Cloud) - April 7

Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare (Cloud) - April 7

Star Wars: Squadrons (Cloud) - April 7

Life is Strange: True Colors (Cloud + Console + PC) - April 12

Panzer Corps 2 (PC) - April 12

The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk (PC) - April 12

Lost in Random (Cloud + Console + PC) - April 14

A quick search on Xbox Game Pass will show the likes of Dragon Age 2, Star Wars: Squadrons, The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk, and Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare but only via EA Play. Once we reach April 7 though, all of the EA Play games listed here will also be making their way onto Xbox Cloud Streaming.

In other Xbox Game Pass news, it has also been recently rumored that the Microsoft gaming service will be introducing a family plan sometime this year. According to a report from Windows Central (opens in new tab), the new plan will allow up to five players to access the same Game Pass account - similar to how Netflix operates. We are still waiting on official confirmation from Microsoft for this rumor though.