Xbox Game Pass adds one must-play horror game this month

Microsoft has revealed its next slate of Xbox Game Pass additions, including As Dusk Falls, Watch Dogs 2, Inside, and more.

As announced earlier today on July 18, a brand new selection of titles will be arriving on Xbox Game Pass tomorrow on July 19. Headlining the additions are narrative adventure game As Dusk Falls, which actually only releases tomorrow on July 19, arriving on PC, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One straight away.

Next up there's the fabulous Watch Dogs 2 on PC and consoles, a perfect city caper round San Francisco that lets you step into the shoes of hacker Marcus Holloway. Later that same day, real-time strategy action game Ashes of Singularity: Escalation also comes to Game Pass, but only for PC players.

After that, MotoGP 22 arrives on consoles and PC for Game Pass players later this week on July 21, and Torment: Tides of Numenera arrives on the same day, but only for Xbox players. The list is rounded off by the addition of Inside for consoles and PC next week on July 29, an absolutely superb horror game from the makers of Limbo.

All things considered, it's a pretty great monthly line up for Xbox Game Pass owners for the month of July. Inside should definitely be considered among the best horror games of the last decade or so, and As Dusk Falls looks to be a pretty stellar narrative offering, at least according to our newly-published As Dusk Falls review, where we awarded four out of five stars to the new game.

