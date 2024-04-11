Here's what X-Men 97's most shocking episode could mean for Deadpool 3

While X-Men ‘97 has been on an upward trajectory since the X-Men: The Animated Series revival debuted, no one was prepared for episode 5, titled 'Remember It'. Feeling like the series’ very own Avengers: Infinity War, it was an episode of shock departures and franchise-shattering events. Most are too busy reeling from the apparent deaths of mainstays like Gambit and Magneto to realize where things are heading, but X-Men ‘97's latest instalment might have inadvertently set the stage for Deadpool 3.

Tying together what we’ve learned so far on X-Men ‘97, the tragic attack on the mutant nation of Genosha was triggered by Nathan Summers/Cable arriving from the future. The fan-favorite (who was recently confirmed as the adult son of Scott Summers and Madelyne Pryor) returned to warn his mother about the arrival of a “Godzilla Sentinel”. Even though Cable wasn’t able to reveal who exactly was behind the attack before he was pulled back to the future, you should probably get ready to know the name, Cassandra Nova.

Cassandra Nova awaits

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

X-Men ‘97 has loosely followed the comics with the likes of Storm’s depowering and Cable’s origin story, and for anyone who’s read Grant Morrison’s 'E is for Extinction' arc, you’ll know Cassandra Nova launched a similar assault on Genosha. In 2001’s New X-Men #115, Charles Xavier’s parasitic ‘twin’ teamed up with Donald Trask III to order a squad of three-faced Wild Sentinels against Genosha, resulting in the murder of over 16 million mutants.

Episode 5 ended with Cyclops asking, “how many, damn it?”, and with the bodies piled high, we wouldn’t be surprised if a similar number of mutants were massacred here. A slew of familiar faces are dead by the end of the episode, with the Hellfire Club’s Sebastian Shaw, Morlock leader Callisto, and Leech joining Gambit and Magneto’s heroic sacrifices. Gambit particularly looks like he’s a definite goner, and while Magneto convolutedly survived the Genosha attack in the comics, the Wild Sentinel saying, “Omega threat neutralized", suggests the former franchise villain might also be finished.

Losing Magneto would be an incredible shock to the team after Charles Xavier’s departure, although it could finally set the scene for his return. Assuming Xavier comes back to lead his Gifted Youngsters or at least mourn his fallen comrade makes it more likely that we’ll see Cassandra Nova. Remembering that Xavier is currently under the care of Lilandra in the Shi'ar Empire, and that Nova was introduced as a Shi’ar legend, seeing his villainous sister responsible for the Genosha incident could also lure him back from space.

Wider implications

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

X-Men ‘97’s next episode picks up Storm’s story, meaning we’ll likely have to wait a little longer to see whether Nova was indeed responsible for the Genosha massacre. Still, we’re gearing up to see her signature bald head, which is the same head that was seemingly glimpsed in the Deadpool 3 trailer, followed by leaks pretty much confirming that The Crown’s Emma Corrin is playing the movie’s big bad. Nova’s modus operandi of the comics was to wipe mutant-kind from existence, and with Deadpool & Wolverine looking like it’ll go hard on the multiverse, who’s to say she won’t expand that hatred from a role in X-Men ‘97 into the live-action MCU?

Having Cassandra Nova debut here would cleverly cue her up for Deadpool 3, serving as a valid reason for the TVA to call on Wade Wilson to save the multiverse. If nothing else, it would at least introduce Nova to casual viewers ahead of her live-action debut. There are similar theories that X-Men ‘97’s return of Mister Sinister is setting him up as the potential big bad of the X-Men’s eventual MCU standalone film, with fans suggesting a more united front among animated series like What If…? and the live-action MCU.

The question is whether Corrin could voice Cassandra Nova in X-Men ‘97 to officially bring Marvel’s animated universe into canon with the MCU. We’ve previously seen ties between X-Men: The Animated Series and the MCU, with Patrick Stewart appearing in the cartoon Xavier’s yellow hoverchair during Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Elsewhere, Kamala Khan’s (Iman Vellani) mutant reveal in Ms. Marvel was accompanied by The Animated Series’ theme tune.

The first Deadpool & Wolverine trailer held a lot back, not even really revealing Hugh Jackman’s return. With a who’s who of familiar faces from previous X-Men outings tipped to appear, it would be a shame not to at least acknowledge the animated shows. Returning the favor, X-Men ‘97 can elevate itself from being more than just great storytelling and a nostalgic throwback by becoming a must-watch series to brush up on the big bad of Deadpool 3. After all, how confused were those who skipped out on WandaVision when they went into Multiverse of Madness?

New episodes of X-Men '97 drop weekly on Disney+. Deadpool 3 will release in UK cinemas on July 25 and in US theaters on July 26.

To stay up to date with all things the MCU, check out our guide to the upcoming Marvel movies and shows.