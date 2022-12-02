WoW-obsessed Stranger Things star is about to start streaming Dragonflight dungeon runs

Blizzard is bringing in some star power to help promote the recent launch of World of Warcraft's Dragonflight expansion, as Stranger Things star David Harbour is joining an official dungeon run stream.

"Dungeon Runs with David Harbour" will broadcast on the official Warcraft Twitch channel (opens in new tab) today (December 2) at 2pm PST / 5pm EST / 10pm GMT. Harbour will be joined by regular WoW streamers Maximum, AnnieFuchsia, Naguura, and Larsfest.

Harbour is a prolific actor going back to the early 2000s, but these days he's best known for his leading role in Stranger Things as police chief Jim Hopper. (If you've turned on a TV in the past few weeks, you've probably also been bombarded with ads for his new Christmas action-comedy, Violent Night, where he plays former Viking warrior Santa Claus.) He'd done a number of Dragonflight promotions on Twitter in the days leading up to the release, including a very goofy, very fun TV-style spot.

Hollywood secrets revealed. #Dragonflight #WoW_Partner pic.twitter.com/WpZoyp9ltbNovember 22, 2022 See more

Blizzard's interest in talking to Harbour probably stems from an interview he did around the release of Stranger Things season 4, where he revealed that he was "wildly addicted" to World of Warcraft back in 2005, playing a Night Elf warrior named Norad. Harbour said WoW "ruined my life for like a year", but it seems the experience was not so traumatic that he couldn't be convinced to come back for some dungeons in the new expansion.

Maybe the era of the Night Elf Mohawk ad is coming back. (I can dream.)

Dragonflight's been well-received by fans so far, though the launch hasn't been without issues - like a loot exploit that led to rare rewards being temporarily disabled.