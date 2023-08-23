Ending a movie is never easy, not only do you have to tie up lots of loose ends in a satisfying way, but there’s also always a question of setting up the potential for more. Some get it really right (we’re looking at you Inception and Fight Club), while others, well, not so much. Now movie fans on Reddit have been sharing their picks for the worst film endings, and it’s fair to say there’s a lot of debate.

First off, and this one really pains me personally, one Redditor argued that Fast X’s ending was particularly disappointing. User W_paskee wrote: "A recent example is Fast X (Fast & Furious 10), they end the movie in the middle of an action sequence and sequel bait the absolute shit out of it. There's having a cliffhanger and then there's just pissing the audience off."

Not everyone agrees with that argument though, as another replied: "To be fair, as soon as Fast X was announced, they clearly stated that it was part 1 of the finale of the saga. I went into that movie knowing it was going to end on a cliffhanger from the marketing alone."

One of the more popular choices is I Am Legend’s theatrical ending, as one user argued that it "had all this foreshadowing and hints at the true ending, and then they chickened out and changed it because of a dumb focus group."

Then there’s the hate for Star Wars Episode 8, The Last Jedi, which another Redditor argues: "The whole hour-long sequence searching for a hacker on the gambling planet could be deleted from the movie and have zero impact on the overall result in the movie. At the time I wondered if the purpose was to introduce Benicio Del Toro as a new villain... but his character is never even mentioned in the next movie."

Although, as another points out, this sequence arguably does have a big purpose in the trilogy. "That entire side quest was about Finn growing as a character and learning that good and evil are not as black and white as he believed but that there are still things worth fighting for," they replied. "Most of The Last Jedi is about the three main [characters] facing disillusionment and growing from it while staying committed to their principles."

A controversial choice seems to be Beau Is Afraid too, which has been particularly divisive among fans. The original poster argues that "the ending just kinda made me feel like the last 3 hours of ‘WTF?!’ an absolute waste." Meanwhile, another replied, "I totally disagree on Beau is Afraid though. I felt like it was a beautiful finishing touch to the film."

There are plenty more that appear in the heated discussion on Reddit, including Don’t Worry Darling, Glass, Open House, and Jurassic World Dominion. But one thing is for sure: no one can agree.

