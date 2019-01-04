Worried about Carrie Fisher’s Force Awakens footage in Star Wars 9? Her brother says it looks "like it was shot yesterday"

In a perfect world, Carrie Fisher would’ve grabbed the spotlight and brought the house down with her performance in Star Wars Episode 9. However, her unfortunate passing meant plans had to be shifted and Star Wars: The Force Awakens unused footage drafted in to help add her to the final movie in the trilogy. Despite sounding like what it is – making the best of a bad situation – Carrie Fisher’s brother has moved to ensure fans that Leia will be threaded seamlessly into the story.

Speaking to Good Morning America, Todd Fisher opened up about what kind of footage involving Carrie Fisher we’ll see in Star Wars 9: “There’s a lot of minutes of footage,” he says. “I don’t mean just outtakes. This is unused, new content that could be woven into the storyline.”

More Carrie Fisher is never a bad thing. Plus, the idea that accommodations have been made to make sure everything logically fits into place is testament to how much the actress shone as Princess Leia and, latterly, General Leia Organa in a galaxy far, far away.

But, unlike the infamous chop-and-change stand-ins of movie past (think Paul Walker’s brother popping up in Fast and Furious or Bruce Lee’s final movie appearance being completely butchered), this isn’t going to look like two movies in one, at least according to Todd Fisher.

“That’s what’s going to give everybody such a great kick,” Fisher explains, “It’s going to look like it was meant to be. Like it was shot yesterday.”

Other than that, Carrie Fisher’s younger brother has been told to keep schtum about what’s to come. Despite that, he did reveal that while he’s “not allowed to talk about anything,” the Fisher family has given its blessing, stating, “we’re thrilled at what’s been done.”

So, you can put your fears to rest. It firmly sounds like Carrie Fisher will play every bit of an important role as we had hoped – and it won’t look tacky or out-of-place in the process. Phew.

That's one thing cleared up, but what about Snoke, Kylo Ren, Rey, and all the rest of it? That's where our Star Wars 9 theories come in.