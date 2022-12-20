World of Warcraft players are head over heels for Dragonflight's latest secret mount

World of Warcraft players have stumbled upon Dragonflight's latest secret mount, and it's really going down a treat.

That mount would be Otto, a seemingly-advanced version of the Ottusk mounts in World of Warcraft. Dragonflight players knew this mount could be unlocked via the 'Way to an Otto's Heart' quest, but they could never figure out how to trigger the quest, until now.

Firstly, you need to get your hands on either Coins or Aquatic Shades, and then an Empty Fish Barrel, which is a lot harder than it sounds and technically involves your character dying. Then you need to acquire 100 Frigid Floe Fish, fish for 25 Calamitous Carp, hook a Kingfin, the Wise Whiskerfish, and then finally put all these fish into the Empty Fish Barrel.

Putting the barrel back where you found it, now full of delicious fish, will summon Otto the mount. All this information comes from the World of Warcraft subreddit (opens in new tab), which has fascinated players wondering how someone even figured out this weird ritual in the first place. We can't really blame them - it's a strange undertaking, but at least it has a worthy reward.

And yes, if you're wondering, Otto the mount is an Ottusk wearing shades. But, crucially, Otto only actually wears shades if you are, so he's doing a little bit of adorable mimicking of the player character. Otto the Ottusk is absolutely winning over the heart of Warcraft players at large, and this "secret mount," as players have coined it, is a huge hit.

This is significantly more wholesome than World of Warcraft Dragonflight's most exclusive area, which is unfortunately a centaur-only dating club.