World of Warcraft: Dragonflight introduces beefier dragons, and everyone's happy

World of Warcraft fans are celebrating beefier dragons with Dragonflight.

Activision Blizzard unveiled Dragonflight, the ninth expansion for World of Warcraft, just yesterday on April 19. The next entry in the ongoing World of Warcraft saga has some pretty beefy dragons, which fans are celebrating as finally bringing "true" dragons to the MMO.

This new type of dragon definitely looks a far cry from any wyrms we've seen in World of Warcraft so far. The creature on the right in the image just above looks like a foe to truly be reckoned with, standing head and shoulders above its lesser counterparts on the left.

However, it's not all smiles for the new dragon designs. Plenty of fans commenting on the post just above think developers at Activision Blizzard could've gone a step further with the dragon designs, positing that if the new dragon race is going to be locked to one playable class, why wouldn't the developers go a step further and make their physique stand apart from the rest of the playable races?

If the new dragons don't have to fit into a variety of classes, surely they could have distinctive animations and gear, some players are saying. Then again, it's still very early days for the new dragon designs, and Dragonflight in general, and there's understandably a great deal we don't yet know about the new expansions and the new dragons at large. Perhaps we'll have to keep an eye out to see how the dragons play in the final game.

Elsewhere, World of Warcraft Dragonflight release date theories could point to a launch next year in 2023.