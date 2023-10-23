World of Warcraft Classic's worst Hardcore class has been revealed, and it's bad news for the MMO's Hunters

World of Warcraft Classic developer Blizzard has revealed the worst class to play as, and it's bad news for Hunters.

In a press release provided by the developer, Blizzard revealed what the unluckiest class is for UK players in its MMORPG. Among these stats, it was also revealed what the deadliest place to visit in World of Warcraft Classic is. Unfortunately, the statistics haven't been kind to the Hunter Class, revealing that it has the highest death percentage of any class - 41% of UK players who chose this class ended up meeting their permanent demise. "The Hunter is often seen as a safe class, but beware, as looks can be deceiving," Blizzard tells WoW players.

If you're trying to stay alive for as long as possible, it's probably a good idea to stay clear of Teldrassil, Undercity, and Stormwind as these locations - according to the UK-specific stats - caused the most deaths amongst players. Blizzard also revealed that the deadliest level for players (where they were defeated by the perils of Hardcore Realms) was at Level 6, with 10% of those not surviving past that level.

Just in case you missed it, World of Warcraft actually now belongs to Xbox's parent company after the closure of the Microsoft Activision Blizzard acquisition . Close to two years after it was first announced, Microsoft revealed on October 13 that Activision, and its subsidiaries Blizzard and King, are now part of the Xbox family. Shortly after the announcement, we got a trailer for the acquisition which saw Activision Blizzard characters from Crash Bandicoot, Overwatch, and WoW making an appearance and declaring that "this is home now."