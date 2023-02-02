Wonder Woman, Harley Quinn, and many more celebrate International Women's Day 2023 on DC variant covers

DC is celebrating March 8's International Women's Day all March long with a series of variant covers featuring some of the most famous women in the DC Universe from a variety of up-and-coming women artists.

On the character side, some of the heroes and villains taking the spotlight on the covers include Nubia, Mary Marvel, and of course Wonder Woman. There's also a cover featuring several of the women of Wildstorm, and a particularly cute variant featuring Ma Kent receiving her very own Superman family jacket from Kal-El and the gang.

In terms of creators, the variants include contributions from Skylar Patridge, Maria Laura Sanapo, Laura Martin, Lynne Yoshii, Rebeka Isaacs, Carrie Strachan, Qistina Khalidah, Jasmin Darnell, Eleonora Carlini, Cathy Kwan, and more.

Here's a list of all the titles receiving Women's History Month variant covers along with the artists who created them, organized by release date:

March 7

Justice Society Of America #3 By Maria Laura Sanapo And Laura Martin

Poison Ivy #10 By Skylar Patridge

March 14

Batgirls #16 By Lynne Yoshii

Wildc.A.T.S. #5 By Rebekah Isaacs And Carrie Strachan

March 21

Catwoman #53 By Qistina Khalidah

Wonder Woman #797 By Jasmin Darnell

March 28

Action Comics #1053 By Eleonora Carlini

Harley Quinn #28 By Cathy Kwan

And here's a gallery of all the International Women's Day variant covers DC has released so far:

Image 1 of 8 (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC)

On the movie side of the equation, DC Studios just unveiled a new slate of projects meant to create a fully integrated DC film universe, including Paradise Lost, a streaming series set on Themyscira which will serve as a Wonder Woman prequel.

