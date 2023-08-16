Wolverine will fight an entire army of Sabretooths next year

Wolverine and Sabretooth are arch-enemies, with a rivalry that stretches back decades. And in January, Marvel Comics promises to tell "the definitive Wolverine and Sabretooth story" in the core Wolverine title.

Titled 'Sabretooth War,' the ten part story will run in the ongoing Wolverine title, starting in January's Wolverine #41 and culminating in Wolverine #50. Wolverine writer Benjamin Percy will be joined by co-writer Victor LaValle, who has written several recent Sabretooth stories. Artists Cory Smith and Geoff Shaw round out the creative team, with Smith illustrating the Wolverine centric issues and Shaw taking on the Sabretooth side.

Leinil Yu will draw the covers for the story, with the covers for Wolverine #41 and #42 both seen here:

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

"It's a war decades in the making and it kicks off when Sabretooth revives a deadly tradition - with some of Logan’s loved ones in the crossfire. Only this time, he has an entire army behind him," reads Marvel's official description of 'Sabretooth War.'

"Get ready for the showdown to end all showdowns - WOLVERINE VS. SABRETOOTH! It’s been years since these heavy hitters have crossed paths in the Marvel Universe, but as Krakoa falls, so rises Sabretooth - and he’s out for revenge! They threw Victor Creed in the Pit, but he’s free and, wielding an army of Sabretooths, will prove once and for all why he is Logan’s ultimate nemesis."

That tradition may be the return of Sabretooth's long standing custom of attacking Logan on his birthday - and trying to make each one Logan's last.

"Sabretooth is the definition of big bad - one of the nastiest, cruelest, scariest villains in the 616 and Wolverine's greatest nemesis," Percy states in the announcement.

"We plan to make this a visceral story of two lifelong enemies coming to their most violent ends and I’m excited to get the blood flowing," adds LaValle.

'Sabretooth War' kicks off in January.

The list of the best Wolverine stories of all time includes several clashes between Logan and Sabretooth.