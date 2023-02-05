Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty has a second demo coming - here's where and when you can play it

Good news, Team Ninja fans – a second Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty demo is coming to a system near you later this month.

From February 24, Team Ninja will offer a playable Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty (opens in new tab) demo across all platforms it's coming to, including PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, and Xbox One.

This is, of course, the second Wo Long demo that will be up for grabs, but this time the free trial won't be time-limited, nor only available on current-gen consoles.

#WoLongFallenDynasty demo is coming February 24! Play it on #PlayStation4 #PlayStation5 #XboxOne, Series X|S, #Steam & Microsoft store!Save data from this demo will transfer to the final game! Complete the demo to obtain the "Crouching Dragon Helmet" DLC in the full game. 🐉 pic.twitter.com/oQtKfdqKcwFebruary 5, 2023 See more

Team Ninja also confirms that any progress you make in the demo will transfer to the final game should you go on to decide to pick it up and - perhaps most excitingly of all - anyone who completes the demo will obtain the Crouching Dragon Helmet DLC in the full game once it releases.

The latest from Team Ninja - most famous for the Ninja Gaiden franchise - is a new action RPG set during the Three Kingdoms era - only with a lot more monsters and dragons.

As we previously summarized, it looks to be walking in the same footsteps as Nioh (opens in new tab) as an unforgiving adventure, where you will need to master the attack patterns of enemies and bosses, making use of deflects and counters. While it will almost certainly be closer to Nioh, it certainly looks to be in the mold of a Dark Souls-like game (opens in new tab) and will reportedly only boast one difficulty setting.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty will release on March 3, 2023, for PC, PS5, Xbox Series X, and last-gen console systems. On top of that, the game will be on Xbox and PC Game Pass from launch day, too.

"Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is basically fine so far, as the agonising first half of my experience was almost perfectly counterbalanced by a pretty enjoyable second half," we said in our recent Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty preview (opens in new tab).

"And considering much of the painful stuff was routed in total confusion, there's a part of me that can't help but be a little hopeful for what might follow."