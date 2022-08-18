Wizards of the Coast unveils 2023 slate of MTG and D&D releases

Wizards of the Coast just unveiled their full Magic: The Gathering and Dungeons and Dragons roadmaps for 2022 and 2023, offering some new insights into what's in store over the next year and a half.

MTG will see a continuation of the Phyrexia main story arc from Dominaria United, with releases spanning November 2022 and intro next year - culminating in a tantalising return to Eldraine and a spelunking adventure through the depths of Ixalan. Meanwhile, D&D players can look forward to a return to Planescape in Fall 2023, but the year will kick off with heists and giants.

There were plenty of announcements for the best card games and the best D&D books running throughout the Wizards Presents event, but if you're already looking ahead to next year's slate, you'll find all of today's reveals and some background information just below.

2023 Magic: The Gathering Releases

(Image credit: Wizards of the Coast)

The Brothers' War - November 2022

Kicking things off before the turn of the year, The Brothers' War will hold us in Dominaria, bringing some of the game's oldest characters, artifacts, lore, and mechs to life once again.

Phyrexia: All Will Be One - Winter 2023

The new year will then start with Phyrexia: All Will Be One in Q1, a set watching the Phyrexian villains growing stronger in their battle against Dominaria, taking us to the plane of New Phyrexia for a darker horror experience.

March of the Machine - Spring 2023

This lofty battle will then conclude with March of the Machine in Spring 2023, as Phyrexia and Dominaria duke it out with the weight of the entire multiverse behind them.

March of the Machine: The Aftermath - Spring 2023

March of the Machine: The Aftermath will launch shortly after the original battle, acting as an epilogue to the epic conflict and completing the Phyrexian story arc for the next few sets.

Wilds of Eldraine - Fall 2023

We'll then take a trip to Eldraine in the Fall, as we travel to a wilderness setting in this fairytale-esque plane, moving away from the Dominara / Phyrexia conflict.

The Lost Caverns of Ixalan - Winter 2024

Finally, 2024 will open up with The Lost Caverns of Ixalan, so prepare your dino-wrangling gear.

2023 D&D Releases

(Image credit: Wizards of the Coast)

Keys from the Golden Vault - Winter 2023

Heists abound in a series of shorter adventures which will test your cunning and skill in an Ocean's Eleven-esque escapade.

Bigby Presents: Glory of the Giants - Spring 2023

Glory of the Giants will provide a comprehensive reference guide for giants, similar to the likes of Fizban's Treasure of Dragons from 2021 in the Spring.

The Book of Many Things - Summer 2023

The Book of Many Things will release in Summer 2023, providing insights behind the Deck of Many Things across creatures, locations, and more.

Phandelver Campaign - Summer 2023

The Lost Mine of Phandelver has been developed into a full campaign, due for launch in Summer 2023. Whereas The Lost Mine was geared towards beginner players, next year's release will build on the world in far greater detail.

Planescape - Fall 2023

This is a big one. Fall 2023 will bring Planescape to the shelves, a three-book collection offering up a setting guide, beastiary and full adventure campaign in a slip-case bundle.

You'll also find our complete guide to the best tabletop RPGs if you're looking to try something new, or check out our roundup of the best WizKids miniatures. We're also running through all the best board games on the market right now as well.