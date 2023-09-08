Winnie the Pooh is causing more carnage in Blood and Honey 2 first look

The first look at Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey 2 is here – and the once loveable bear is back to cause more carnage.

In the pictures, which you can see below and which come courtesy of The Hollywood Reporter, you can see iconic Pooh characters Christopher Robin, Piglet, Owl, and a younger version of Winnie himself. The images are very dark and moody, and they seem to promise another round of gory chaos.

Got the first stills from Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey 2 for you to enjoy/be appalled by. Here’s Pooh, Piglet, Owl and Little Pooh pic.twitter.com/y3rL85zAcqSeptember 8, 2023 See more

‘Winnie-The-Pooh: Blood and Honey’ Sequel First-Look Images Revealed pic.twitter.com/Tr0iKq16ycSeptember 8, 2023 See more

"Bigger and Badder. The sequel will feature new creature designs, a new cast, and a high death count," writer and director Rhys Frake-Waterfield said. "However, this time Pooh and friends will be leaving the 100 Acre Wood to take their fight to the quiet community of Ashdown!"

If that wasn't enough, a very surprising actor has also been announced as part of the sequel's line-up. Simon Callow, star of Shakespeare in Love, Four Weddings and a Funeral, and more, will play Cavendish, who, according to Variety, the filmmakers have said is "a pivotal character with a dark past somehow tied to Christopher Robin."

The producers added: "Cavendish's tragic life, marked with alcoholism, violence and regret, not only brings significant depth to the story, but revelation as well."

He joins a line-up that sees Talullah Evans star, with Scott Chambers playing Christopher Robin in a recast from the first film, Ryan Olivia as Pooh in another recast, and Peter DeSouza-Feighoney as the younger Winnie.

This isn't the only twisted version of a childhood classic on the way, with Peter Pan and Bambi projects also in the works. "The idea is that we're going to try and imagine they're all in the same world, so we can have crossovers," Frake-Waterfield has said before of his plans. "People have been messaging saying they really want to see Bambi versus Pooh."

While you wait for Blood and Honey 2, which is set to arrive in February 2024, check out our roundup of the best horror movies ever.