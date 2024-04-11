Win a 4K Blu-ray of Aliens

Five of James Cameron’s biggest hits are the subject of new UHD releases from Disney. Collector’s Edition sets of Avatar and Avatar: The Way Of Water are available now, and there’s also been a debut 4K release for Arnie actioner True Lies. Plus a Special Edition release of Titanic is due on 29 April. But the big news for sci-fi fans is the first ever 4K release of Aliens.

Cameron’s action-packed 1986 classic – which sees Sigourney Weaver’s Ripley defrosted from cryosleep 57 years after the events of Alien, then sent to the colony world of LV-426 to battle xenomorphs en masse – is widely considered one of the greatest sequels of all time; indeed, there are many people who believe that it surpasses Ridley Scott’s original.

The newly remastered three-disc UHD set features both the 1986 theatrical cut and 1990’s extended Special Edition, on both 4K and standard Blu-ray discs, plus a Blu-ray disc of extras. It’s available to buy from 22 August, but thanks to Disney we have five copies up for grabs. To put your name in the hat for the chance to win one, simply answer the question below.

(Image credit: Disney)