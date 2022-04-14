Win Three Monster Tales of Sci-Fi Terror

If you're a fan of horror, you probably know about all the big-name Universal pictures which played such an important role in defining the genre: Dracula, Frankenstein, Bride Of Frankenstein, The Wolf Man, Creature From The Black Lagoon… but some of the lesser-known second and third-tier Universal shockers are pretty entertaining too!

The latest entry in the Eureka Classics range brings together three sci-fi/horror-themed Universal pictures, presented in HD for the first time. Man-Made Monster (1941) stars The Wolf Man's Lon Chaney Jr as a carnival performer who's turned into a controllable killer by a mad scientist's experiments with electricity. In The Monolith Monsters (1957), meteorite fragments which expand into towering columns on contact with water threaten to crush a desert small town – and petrify anyone who touches them. And in Monster on the Campus (1958), a palaeontology professor devolves into a primitive beast on coming into contact with blood from an irradiated Coelacanth. We've all been there.



Three Monster Tales of Sci-Fi Terror is available to buy now, RRP £24.99. Extras include expert commentaries on all three films, trailers and galleries; Monster on the Campus can also be viewed in both 1.33:1 and 1.85:1 aspect ratios. Thanks to Eureka Video we have three copies to give away. To put your name in the hat for the chance to win one, simply answer the question below.