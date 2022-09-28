Win Thor: Love and Thunder on Blu-ray

Taika Waititi's Thor: Ragnarok re-energised the Thor franchise, recasting it as something much more goofily humorous. The writer/director's followup Thor: Love and Thunder takes much the same approach.

When god-murdering Big Bad Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale) sets his sights on New Asgard, Thor enlists Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Waititi) and his ex Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who is now wielding Mjolnir as the Mighty Thor. Together they head off on an epic quest to seek out other gods (of any denomination, they’re not picky…) who can help. SFX's reviewer described the film as "massively entertaining, achingly witty and full of all the weirdly inventive imagery you’d expect from Taika Waititi".

Thor: Love and Thunder is available to buy on digital now, with the 4K, Blu-ray and DVD editions released on 3 October. Bonus-wise, you get three featurettes focused on Thor and The Mighty Thor, Gorr and Taika Waititi, five deleted scenes, and a gag reel, as well as a humorous and insightful commentary track by the director (with an assist from his daughters).

Thanks to Disney we have five Blu-rays to give away. To put your name in the hat for the chance to win one, simply answer the question below.