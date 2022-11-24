Win an illustrated Doctor Who and the Daleks book

Doctor Who fans of many years' standing will probably already own Doctor Who and the Daleks in some form. The first novelisation of the series, it recounts the story of the Doctor's first encounter with the Daleks on their home planet Skaro, with he and his travelling companions Susan, Ian and Barbara getting caught up in the ongoing conflict between the exterminating mutants and the peaceful Thals. Who's story editor



David Whitaker was responsible for adapting Terry Nation's TV scripts into prose.

It's been reissued numerous times since its original publication in November 1964, but never in a format as lavish as the latest edition: a large format hardback (measuring 19.05 x 3.18 x 24.77 cm), featuring illustrations by Robert Hack, whose previous work includes the covers for several of IDW and Titan's Who comics.

Doctor Who and the Daleks is available to buy now (opens in new tab), RRP £30, but thanks to BBC Books we have four copies to give away. To put your name in the hat for the chance to win one, simply answer the question below.

PLEASE NOTE: THIS COMPETITION IS ONLY OPEN TO UK ENTRANTS.