Win a Star Trek: Picard making-of book

Dedicated Trekkers will be fascinated by new coffee table book Star Trek: Picard: The Art and Making of the Series, which goes behind the scenes on all three seasons of the Paramount+ spinoff show.

With a cover measuring about 31cm by 29cm, it’s a sizeable piece of work. Inside, author Joe Fordham quizzes all the key creatives about how they made it so – not just production designers Todd Cherniawsky and Dave Blass, but producers, directors, visual effects boffins, cast members and more, unearthing plenty of interesting nuggets of information along the way.

But the imagery’s the main draw: it’s crammed with concept art, costume designs and on-set photography. A few of our favourites include schematics for the USS Stargazer, Borg Queen containment chamber visualisations, and a stunning “Juratiborg” design.

Star Trek: Picard: The Art and Making of the Series is available to buy from 27 February, RRP £39.99.