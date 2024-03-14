Win a set of Emily Strange books!

Anyone who grew up with goth tendencies – or who knows a young girl matching the description – should recognise Emily the Strange. This black-clad, punk-loving lass started off as just a skateboard graphic, then grew into a massive global brand, spawning clothing, comics, and all manner of merch.

Back in 2019, HarperCollins launched a series of YA novels told in a diary format, starting with Lost Days. Three more followed over the next four years: Stranger and Stranger (in which Emily accidentally clones herself), Dark Times (in which Emily travels back in time to the year 1790) and Piece of Mind (in which she visits her ancestral home in search of the mysterious magical substance that’s her birthright).

All four books have just been reissued in hardback in the Harper Fire imprint. Suitable for readers aged 11+, they’d make a great gift for young fans of Wednesday. We have four sets to give away. To put your name in the hat for the chance to win one, simply answer the question below.