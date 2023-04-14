Win a set of Dungeons & Dragons: Honour Among Thieves books

The latest movie adaptation of the daddy of all roleplaying games – Dungeons & Dragons: Honour Among Thieves – is in cinemas now, and it's being pretty well received. If you're one of the people who've enjoyed it, you may like to know that there are three different tie-in books available.

The Art and Making of Dungeons & Dragons: Honour Among Thieves (opens in new tab) (RRP £30) is the most eye-catching one. Featuring interviews with co-directors John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein, plus other members of the production team, it's crammed with on-set photography and fascinating concept art. (We particularly enjoyed a spread of creature designs, including some for beasts that didn't make the cut.)

There's also a pair of prequel novels, each of which provides origin stories for major characters from the film. The Road to Neverwinter (opens in new tab)(RRP £20) focuses on the bard Edgin and the barbarian Holga as they assemble a crew to steal from a wealthy eccentric. Meanwhile, YA book The Druid’s Call (opens in new tab) (RRP £16.99) follows the druid Doric, as she's taken in for training by an order of warriors tasked with preserving the natural world.

All three books are available to buy now. Thanks to Del Rey, we have bundles of all of them to give away to three winners. To put your name in the hat for the chance to win one, simply answer the question below.

Please note: this competition is only open to entrants living in the UK.