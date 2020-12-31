Win a copy of Star Wars: Knitting the Galaxy

Fancy keeping warm this winter with an Ewok hood, Starfighter scarf or Rebel Alliance shawl? Then you need a copy of Knitting the Galaxy (and, er, some knitting skills).

The first official Star Wars knitting pattern book, it features 28 different projects, divided up into four categories: toys (cuddly Porg!), costume replicas (like Luke's flight vest), homewares (such as droid cushions), and "inspired by" apparel (Wookiee socks, anyone?). There are projects suitable for knitters at all levels, featuring a variety of techniques, including stranded colourwork, double-knitting and lace knitting. If you're a keen crafter we reckon you won't be able to resist at least half a dozen of these knits – we're a bit obsessed with the Darth Vader jumper (which features his armour/chest plate recreated in wool).

Star Wars: Knitting the Galaxy is available to pre-order now, RRP £22.99. Thanks to publishers Pavilion Books we have five hardback copies to give away. To put your name in the hat for the chance to win one, simply answer the question below.