Win a copy of space opera novel The Last Human

Fancy reading a rip-roaring space opera? Then Zack Jordan's debut The Last Human should be just up your street.



It centres on Sarya, the last human in existence, who lives centuries after humanity was deemed too dangerous to exist, and was all-but wiped out. Now she has to carefully hide her identity. Then an encounter with a bounty hunter changes everything.

Thrown into the universe at the helm of a stolen ship, she learns that humanity's death and her own existence might simply be two moves in a cosmic game - one which might offer a second chance for humankind.

Our reviewer praised the book's "witty dialogue and wild alien characters" and summed it up as "A spirited sci-fi romp full of fun ideas and imaginative worldbuilding". You can read an extract here.

The Last Human is available to buy now in hardback, ebook and audiobook formats, published by Hodder & Stoughton. We have 10 copies of the hardback to give away. To put your name in the hat for the chance to win one, simply answer the question below.