Win a collection of The Ballad of Halo Jones

There's no shortage of out-and-out classics in Alan Moore's bibliography: Watchmen, V for Vendetta, Batman: The Killing Joke …. but The Ballad of Halo Jones, the strip he wrote for 2000 AD between 1984 and 1986, is also very fondly-remembered.

Drawn by Ian Gibson, this feminist space opera follows the journey of the titular Halo – initially in a crowded housing project floating off the coast of Manhattan, and later out in the cosmos – through dead-end jobs, deadly wars and personal tragedy, as she changes from an innocent teenager into a world-weary woman.

Versions of the original strips coloured by Barbara Nosenzo have been available previously (in three separate volumes), but the new hardback edition is the first complete omnibus. Extras include new introductions by comics writer Kieron Gillen and original commissioning editor Steve MacManus, and some of Alan Moore's original scripts. A slipcase edition with alternative cover is also available from the 2000 AD webshop (opens in new tab).

The Ballad of Halo Jones: Full Colour Omnibus Edition is available to buy now. Thanks to Rebellion, we have five copies of the standard edition (RRP £39.99) to give away. To put your name in the hat for the chance to win one, simply answer the question below.