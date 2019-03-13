Win a cloud gaming PC and over $1500/£1000 of games and accessories

We love a competition on GamesRadar, and this one might be one of the most exciting opportunities yet for you lucky gamers. We've partnered with Shadow, the big name in cloud-based gaming PCs that are so good our Head of Video actually threw his PC in the bin in exchange for signing up for a monthly Shadow subscription, to give away a year's subscription, and a snazzy new Shadow Ghost PC, along with a selection of top notch gaming accessories, and games, from Fanatical, Logitech and Noblechairs. That equates to a Shadow Ghost box, and over $1500/£1000 worth of games and accessories to go with it.

Shadow's service essentially allows you to rent a gaming PC that lives in the Cloud like a Google Doc. For a monthly fee, you get access to a cloud based PC that's equivalent to a high end, 4K gaming PC (currently a Nvidia GTX 1080, 12GB DDR4 RAM, Intel Xeon processor), but without having to have a physical PC in your home. Instead, the little Shadow Ghost box gives you all the ethernet, USB, and other ports you need to connect all your peripherals, and then it's just a case of signing into your Shadow account. But you can also access that account from your phone, and any other PC you own too. Clever, right?

**Note this competition is only available to people living in the UK, France, Germany, Switzerland, Luxembourg, Belgium, and selected states within the USA**

The full list of prizes is outlined below:

Shadow Ghost cloud gaming PC, worth $139.95 / £109.95

One year membership to the Shadow subscription service, worth $359.40 / £323.40

Winner can choose games worth up to $250 / £190 from Fanatical (a selection from more than 6,000 games and DLC packages)

An AOC G2260VWQ6 21.5" Monitor, worth $120 / £90

Noblechairs Icon Black & Red gaming chair, worth $420 / £329.99

Logitech G613 wireless gaming keyboard, worth $149.99 / £129.99

Logitech G603 wireless gaming mouse, worth $69.99 / £52.49

Logitech G935 wireless gaming headset, worth $169.99 / £159.99

Logitech G640 mousepad, worth $39.99 / £34.99

So with all that in mind, here are all the important T&Cs you need to know too: