Win a Blu-ray of Dungeons & Dragons: Honour Among Thieves

By Ian Berriman
We have five copies to give away!

Chris Pine as Edgin and Michelle Rodriguez as Holga.
(Image credit: Paramount)

The daddy of all fantasy role-playing games has been adapted for the screen again. Dungeons & Dragons: Honour Among Thieves is a brisk and breezy romp which follows Chris Pine's bard and his barbarian bestie (Michelle Rodriguez) as they assemble a squad and complete various quests, in order to rescue his daughter from Hugh Grant's conniving conman. 

SFX's reviewer wrote: "When it comes to transferring an RPG to the big screen, you’re not going to find many better ways to do it… characters you can root for, a steady stream of laughs, and impressive levels of reverence (and irreverence) for Dungeons & Dragons."

Dungeons & Dragons: Honour Among Thieves is available to buy now on 4K Blu-ray, Blu-ray and DVD. Bonuses on the Blu-ray include featurettes on the approach to capturing the game's appeal, the characters, and the stunts, plus six deleted/extended scenes and a gag reel. Thanks to Paramount Home Entertainment we have five Blu-rays to give away. To put your name in the hat for the chance to win one, simply answer the question below.

The band of adventurers on the cover of the Blu-ray.

(Image credit: Future)
