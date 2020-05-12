Why the PC Engine CoreGrafx Mini is a must for Retro Gamers

Want to relieve the heady days of the PC Engine? Well, in the next issue of Retro Gamer, the team are putting the PC Engine CoreGrafx Mini through its paces and giving you the lowdown on Konami's retro machine and whether it's worth investing in.



If you're not familiar with the PC Engine CoreGrafx Mini, it's a diddy version of the cult favourite 16-bit console, updated with 50 pre-loaded games for you to escape to the past with. There's plenty of variety in those titles, including stone-cold classics such as Castlevania and Bomberman, as well as rare titles such as Ginga Fukei Densetsu Sapphire. On top of that, there are arcade favourites in R-Type, Splatterhouse, Gradius, and Ghouls ‘N Ghosts.

The good news for fans of this era of gaming is that the mini-console is more than worth thinking about investing in, whether you're looking for an intro into the console's back catalogue or are revisiting the system. Retro Gamer reviewer Nick Thorpe explains "The PC Engine CoreGrafx Mini is a wonderfully curated overview of a legendary console, with a packed software line-up covering important games, rare games and most importantly great games."

To read the full Retro Gamer review, make sure you pick up Issue 207 which goes on sale from Thursday 14 May, or to ensure you don't miss an issue, you can subscribe to Retro Gamer on My Favourite Magazines.