Why I'm driving around in the smallest, slowest car in Forza Horizon 4

When I randomly got back behind the wheel in Forza Horizon 4 , I certainly didn't expect to do it in the smallest car in the world. After finishing up the Forza Horizon 5 Hot Wheels expansion , I decided it was high time I revisit the previous racing adventure in the series to get to some unfinished business at long last. Little did I know that an as yet discovered Summer barn find awaited me that would derail any progress I was hoping to make on some yet to be completed Horizon stories. Sometimes the biggest surprises come in the smallest packages, and in this case, that package is the Peel P50.

The tiny, three-wheel micro car earned a place in the Guinness World Records in 1962 for being the smallest production car ever - an achievement it still holds to this day. As soon as I laid eyes on its repaired form, I knew I had to drive it. Suddenly, my racing escapades entirely switched gears. Instead of getting to uncompleted events around the map, I spent all my time driving around Playground Games' idyllic recreation of Great Britain at an in-game maximum speed of 43 mph.

Taking it slow

I can't drive in real life, but driving in games has always helped me relax

If the Peel P50 has proved anything, it's that it sometimes pays to slow down. Now, as a rule that doesn't usually apply when you're playing a Forza Horizon game - after all, the name of the game is speed if you want to win races. But if you're just looking to leisurely soak in the sights of the world map on a Sunday afternoon, there's no better way to do it than the trusty little Peel three-wheeler. Its compact size means you can access all sorts of narrow side roads, paths, and boardwalks with ease to get to some rather lovely vistas. As an added bonus on one occasion, it even made getting to a fast travel board on riverside promenade an absolute breeze thanks to its dainty frame.

Normally, I'm whizzing by on and off-road in a shiny sports car or my favorite Audi TT. As such, the world tends to become a bit of blur as I speed across the landscape from one race to the next. In the Peel P50, though, the views aren't all hindered by excessive speeding. Since I'm consistently driving at just shy of 40mph the majority of the time, the Peel forces me to take my time; I can truly appreciate the views either side of me without ever having to come to a complete stop.

After coming to the conclusion that it's the perfect vehicle for sightseeing, I decided to head to various Beauty Spots around Forza Horizon 4 so I could spend some time truly appreciating the notable locales and the environment. On the way to each destination, I use the camera to look at my surroundings and take note of details that bring the world to life. From chickens running across the road to quaint country houses and an ice cream stand that sits alongside picnic tables near a picturesque lake, I enjoy soaking in the decorative features Playground Games' crafted.

What the Peel P50 lacks in speed, it more than makes up for in charm. Driving it around the map has an undeniably novelty, and I always get a kick out of seeing other players slow down in their super fast cars to take a look at the little vehicle as I drive along. In fact, some even try to challenge me to a head to head race that I have no chance of winning… Perhaps that's my sign to try and tune the car and transform it into an unassuming speed demon (as many have no doubt done).

As is always the case whenever I fall in love with a car in-game, I soon find myself researching the real deal to learn more about it. It's been quite a treat both in and out of the game to discover more about the Peel P50, a small 60's car made on the Isle of Man that let me do things a little slower for a while. I don't know how I missed this particular Summer barn find, or why I haven't taken to driving it in Forza Horizon 5 before, but I'm sure glad I've finally given the Peel P50 the chance to shine.