Wholesome mining games Dwarf Fortress and Deep Rock Galactic unite to demand their own 'Dwarf Games' tag on Steam

And who are we to oppose them?

Deep Rock Galactic
Developers making games featuring dwarves are uniting to try and get their own tag on Steam.

The entire thing kicked off earlier this week, when Red Dead Redemption 2 was controversially awarded the 'Labor of Love' award at The Steam Awards. In response, Kitfox Games, who helped port Dwarf Fortress to Steam back near the end of 2022, responded with the tweet below, believing Deep Rock Galactic should've taken home the fan-voted award over Rockstar's prequel. 

That lead to the tweet just below, again from Kitfox Games, revealing the developer's shock that there isn't a 'Dwarf' tag for dwarf-starring games on Steam. Just think of the discoverability the dwarf-led games could have if they all had a corresponding tag on the PC storefront!

Deep Rock Galactic got in on the act pretty quickly, joining the Dwarf Fortress devs in their dismay. These two development studios truly believe that the dwarves all deserve their time in the spotlight, and who are we to disagree with them?

This entire thing has probably been hastened by the fact that Steam finally acknowledged 'Boomer Shooters' with their own tag. Retro-themed shooters have been an ongoing trend for years now, and now Valve has finally solidified them as a genre unto themselves with an appropriate Steam tag. Will dwarf-led games see similar joy? Only time, and Valve, can tell.

