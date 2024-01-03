As Starfield and Red Dead Redemption 2 claim controversial prizes, doubt is being cast over the value of The Steam Awards

The winners of The Steam Awards 2023 were announced yesterday, but a few of the victors have called the value of the fan vote into question.

Baldur's Gate 3 was the biggest winner, claiming both Game of the Year and the Outstanding Story-Rich Game Award. Elsewhere, Dave the Diver was recognised for its relaxing vibes, and Lethal Company was dubbed 'Better With Friends'. But two other prizes have players scratching their heads.

The biggest question mark hovers over Starfield, and its receipt of the Most Innovative Gameplay Award. I've not played the other nominees in this category, but Bethesda's latest is built firmly upon the bones of games the studio has been making for decades, and whatever you think of Starfield, I'm not sure that counts as innovation in the traditional sense.

Elsewhere, Red Dead Redemption 2 claimed the Labor of Love Award, a prize that Valve describes as being reserved for devs that "continue to nurture and support their creation," after multiple years in the sun. Not only were all the other games on the shortlist for this category actual multiplayer games (rather than single player games with online components), but in 2022, the Red Dead Online community held literal funerals for its 'dead' game. I have played multiple other games on this shortlist, and I'll say that all of them are better supported than the eventual winner.

A third question mark has been drawn over The Last of Us Part 1, which won its award for Best Soundtrack. Gustavo Santaolalla's score is undeniably excellent, but it was composed for a game that initially came out in 2013, and while Part 1 may have only arrived on Steam last year, Naughty Dog's inclusion here is another indication of the power of fandom in these awards.

At the end of the day, The Steam Awards are a pure fan vote, and it's not hard for a popularity contest to be manipulated, especially when the eventual winners are from studios as massive (and mainstream) as Bethesda, Rockstar, and Naughty Dog. There's little to be done about the situation that led to this year's winners, and even if Valve were to make adjustments, what does that say to the winners that have been deemed more 'deserving' of their prizes?

If you want a more definitive list, here's what we think are the best Steam games you can play right now.